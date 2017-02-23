Man accused in Newport News homicide has charges set aside

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man once accused of shooting and killing another man in Newport News had his charges set aside Thursday.

Cortez Bumphus was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 28-year-old Kevin Anthony Jackson last September.

Police said Jackson was driving a pickup truck on Chestnut Avenue when he was shot and then crashed into a tree and died at the hospital.

In court Thursday, Bumphus all of the charges against him nolle prossed, or withdrawn. The charges can still be brought back at a later date.

