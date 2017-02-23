Local transgender teens react to Trump’s new directive

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has been following Gavin Grimm’s fight to use the bathroom of his choice in the Gloucester school district for more than two years.

Now, for the first time, we are hearing from two more local transgender students following the announcement by the Trump administration that it would reverse course on guidelines for protecting transgender students.

Both Bjorn Mustard, a sophomore at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake and Mason Beck, a senior at Granby High in Norfolk, say their schools have been accommodating in allowing them to use the Nurses restroom.

Both teens say they would feel most comfortable using the men’s room but even if the Supreme Court rules, neither would at this point.

“I would feel it would be awkward for them because I still have very feministic traits about me that are very hard to hide,” Beck said.

Mustard told 10 On Your Side, “I worry that I could be assaulted or something, because I’m extremely open about being trans.”

Norfolk Public Schools Senior Director of Communications and Media Relations Khalilah LeGrand said in a statement that “the district makes accommodations for any transgendered student.”

Beck and Mustard say they both stand behind Gavin Grimm in his fight for what they call equal rights.

This is a life and death issue, according to LGBTQ Hampton Roads Director Stacey Walls-Beegle.

“The suicide rate among transgender students, it can be up to 40 percent,” she said.

The LGBTQ Center in Hampton Roads advocates for transgender bathrooms everywhere and early education.

“As you build new schools, incorporate gender neutral bathrooms from that point,” Walls-Beegle said.

It sounds simple, but it’s not — and the students know it.

“If we’re able to open this door to the bathroom, then we can help work towards acceptance and understanding of the transgender community,” said Mustard.

Bathrooms are just the beginning. Bjorn said he was bullied in the locker room last year. Now he’s earning his physical education credits at home. And Mason says a frightened girl at school took his picture thinking a boy was intruding on her in the bathroom.