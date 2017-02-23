Hofstra ends William & Mary’s home streak with a 96-82 win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored a career-high 35 points with seven 3-pointers, and Hofstra used a 15-0 run at the end to beat William & Mary 96-82 on Thursday, handing the Tribe their first loss at home this season.

Hofstra (14-16, 6-11 Colonial Athletic Association) ended the Tribe’s 12-game home-court winning streak, which is the fifth-longest in William & Mary history and was the 14th-best active streak in the country.

Jack Whitman made a pair of foul shots for an 82-81 William & Mary lead with 3:57 to play and the Tribe never scored again. Wright-Foreman had a 3-point play and layup, and Deron Powers added a layup with a minute left and Hofstra was up 89-82. William & Mary (15-13, 9-8) was 1-for-9 shooting down the stretch and missed its last six shots.

Powers scored 19 points, Eli Pemberton had 16 points and Rokas Gustys grabbed 15 rebounds for Hofstra.

Daniel Dixon led the Tribe with 32 points and Omar Prewitt added 12 points.