Hampton police arrest man after finding gun, drugs during traffic stop

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a Hampton man Wednesday during a traffic stop after officers found a gun and drugs in his vehicle.

At about 11:35 p.m., officers with the Hampton Police Division’s Gun Crime Task Force were patrolling near West Mercury Boulevard and Whealton Road when they saw a 2007 Acura four-door sedan with faulty equipment.

Officers pulled the vehicle over. Their investigation revealed that the driver, 41-year-old Kareem Jamal Malcolm, was driving with a suspended license. Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun, heroin, marijuana, two cell phones, packaging materials and cash.

Police say Malcolm at first resisted arrest when officers tried to take him into custody. He was eventually arrested without incident.

Malcolm is now facing a lengthy list of charges, including one count each of defective equipment, driving with a suspended license, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

Malcolm remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.