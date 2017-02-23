Grafton student Andrew Stonier moved to hospital closer to home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Grafton High School student Andrew Stonier has been moved a little closer to home.

Stonier, 15, had a heart attack in November. He’s been in hospitals for nearly three months and was recently transported to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters from University of Virginia’s hospital.

At CHKD, Andrew will get physical and occupational therapy.

Circulation issues in Stonier’s right leg led to amputation beneath the knee, and he had to have a heart transplant because of his condition.

Andrew’s father tells 10 On Your Side that his son is in good spirits, and is looking forward to hopefully returning to school soon.