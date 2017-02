SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Suffolk.

Emergency crews were called to Sentara Obici Hospital at 3:26 p.m. after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the emergency room.

Police say the shooting happened at a home in the 300 block of Gloucester Street.

The victim was airlifted to another hospital for treatment. Police could not provide any information about his condition.

