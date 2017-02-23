Giraffe cam back on YouTube after being flagged as ‘sexually explicit’



HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) — The Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam is up and running again on YouTube after being taken down.

The park’s owner, Jordan Patch, said the webcam was taken down Thursday because animal rights activists reported the feed to YouTube as “sexually explicit or nude content.”

The feed shows a giraffe named April who is expecting to give birth to a calf at any moment.

The video has gone viral in recent days, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

Patch addressed the takedown of the feed in a Facebook Live video Thursday morning, calling out the activists for taking away “an educational tool for tens of millions individuals.”

“We’re all on the same team,” Patch said, explaining that giraffes like April are kept in captivity for now while he and others work to fix their natural environments so they are safe when they are released back into the wild. Watch his full video below.

The YouTube video has since been restored.

The Animal Adventure Park is located Harpursville in upstate New York outside of Binghamton.

