JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Fort Eustis is scheduled to hold an emergency response exercise Thursday morning.

Base officials say this exercise is supposed to test their response to an emergency situation.

Residents living near the base may see increased emergency response activity during the exercise. Officials say impact to base operations is expected to be minimal.

