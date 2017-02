Hello, Dolly! star, Kera O’Bryon is an Emmy-nominated actress who has done a lot of work around the Hampton Roads area. Now, the leading lady is bringing her acting and singing chops to the Sandler Center stage.

The classic musical, Hello, Dolly! has featured many notable leading ladies including; Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Carol Channing, Ginger Rogers, Pearl Bailey and many others.

***Catch Hello, Dolly! at Sandler Center Friday, February 24 – Sunday February 26***