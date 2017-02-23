Elite Airlines reportedly still interested in NN/Williamsburg Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Elite Airlines is still interested in coming to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF), even though they delayed starting service, airport executive director Ken Spirito says.

Elite Airlines was supposed to start flying out of PHF in March, offering direct flights to New York City/Newark (EWR) and Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP). The direct flights to Long Island and Newark were announced in early December.

Spirito tells 10 On Your Side that the airport still plans to buy $375,000 worth of equipment Elite will need once it’s up and running.