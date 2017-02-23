Driver hits pedestrian while leading police on pursuit in Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was hit by a driver fleeing police in Norfolk Wednesday.

At 1:47 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle at Greenwood Drive and Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth for speeding. The driver was going 57 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to police.

The driver led police on a pursuit into Norfolk, where a pedestrian was hit by the suspect vehicle. The pursuit eventually ended on Pike Street.

The pedestrian only had minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was recovered, but the driver ran from the scene and is still at large.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this story from police. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.