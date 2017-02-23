Donations help Portsmouth little league team

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been two weeks since the Cavalier Manor Little League team had their equipment stolen.

League President David Harris says thieves cut into multiple locks on a storage bin and took thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Now, the storage bin is filling up with donations from the baseball community.

“He kept telling me, ‘We’re going to be bigger and better than we were,” Vice President Donald Newsome said about Harris’ faith that things would turn out fine.

They said everything did turn out fine after 10 On Your Side’s original story about the break-in.

“They started calling and you know it, this is what happens when you treat your kids right. Baseball is a tight community and this made me realize how tight it was,” Harris said.

One of the donors who called was Portsmouth resident Jennifer Lawrence.

“It broke my heart. I was really upset. I thought: How could anyone do something so awful?” she said.

Lawrence says she grew up playing little league sports in Portsmouth and felt connected.

Last year, she says her father, Wayne Lawrence — who coached little league for more than 20 years — died and she started a memorial fund in his name.

“I thought what would be a better way to honor his legacy and raise money specifically for Cavalier Manor Little League,” Lawrence said.

So far, Lawrence says she’s raised more than $1,600 under the fund. She says Harris was thrilled when she called and told him.

“He was so excited and I think a little overwhelmed with the help he’s been receiving and he said, ‘God is good.’ We just want to help in anyway we can,” Lawrence said.

Harris and Newsome say they told their story to show how bad people can treat kids, but they didn’t know they would also find out how well kids could be treated.

“I said the good outweighs evil and it’s been proven,” Harris said.

Opening day for Cavalier Manor is April 8. Lawrence says she plans to raise more money to support other teams and kids who need help registering for little league across Hampton Roads.