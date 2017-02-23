Demi Moore To Join “EMPIRE” In Recurring Role

Film icon and celebrated actress Demi Moore will guest-star in a multiple-episode arc on EMPIRE, beginning this spring on FOX. Moore will make her debut in the Season Three finale, playing a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past, who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family in Season Four.

Moore joins previously announced actors and musicians who will appear on EMPIRE this spring, including Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Nia Long and Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis.

EMPIRE returns Wednesday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 P.M. ET/PT) on FOX, when the battle between Lucious and Cookie explodes into their biggest war yet. After launching a deadly missile at Angelo, Lucious announces his new music project, Inferno, and puts everyone on notice – especially Cookie, who then vows to knock him off his throne for good. The two engage in an epic clash – fueled by a history of love, loyalty and betrayal.

You can watch EMPIRE locally on FOX 43 TV.