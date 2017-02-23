Construction underway on I-64/I-264 interchange project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Construction on a major VDOT project is underway. Crews have started revamping the Interstate 64/Interstate 264 interchange.

“This is hugely important for the region,” said Dave Forster with VDOT. “This is the second biggest interchange in all of Virginia.”

The $350 million project has two phases and includes redoing the Newtown and Witchduck off-ramps, but that has some business owners concerned.

“The finished project is probably going to make it a little bit more difficult for clients to get to our business,” said business owner Barbara Merritt.

Merritt owns an accounting firm just off of Greenwich Road, a road stuck in the middle between Newtown and Witchduck. She says information about the project has trickled out slowly.

“No one ever came around and talked to us,” Merritt said. “No one ever let us know what was going on. No one asked for our input.”

Portions of Greenwich will be permanently closed due to new construction. A fly-over will soon go over I-264 connecting Cleveland Street to Greenwich.

Business owner Nancy Hackney doesn’t understand why.

“We are going to be put so far out of our way and pushed into so much traffic,” Hackney said. “It is crazy and they’ve never considered the business owners. They’ve never asked us.”

VDOT says there were public hearings on the project starting in 2011.

“We’re doing as much outreach as we can,” Forster added. “We are scheduling meetings and as this second phase gets closer to construction there is going to be a lot more, because we will have more detail to tell people.”

But not everyone thinks the construction will be negative.

“The big picture is better,” said business owner Penny Morgan. “You’re going to have better traffic and easier access to here even though you are not going to have access from two directions.”

“We really believe that overall this is going to be a huge improvement for people,” Forster added.

Phase one — which is the I-264/I-64 interchange — will be done in October 2019. Phase two is everything else and should be done in 2021.

Find more information on the project here.