Boy seriously burned in incident at Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an 11-year-old boy sustained serious burns Wednesday evening in an incident at a Norfolk home.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. after a concerned citizen reported hearing an explosion near Lens Avenue and Pershing Avenue, according to police spokesman Daniel Hudson.

As police were arriving, Norfolk Fire and Rescue received a separate call to a home on Lens Avenue for a child who had been burned.

According to Hudson, an investigation found that the 11-year-old boy was outside playing with fire and attempted to add gas — which exploded the gas can he was holding.

Officers and firefighters found the boy with burns that covered around 40 percent of his body. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter with serious injuries, but Hudson says doctors expect him to survive.

The boy was reportedly home with two older siblings, who were inside at the time.

Hudson says the incident has been classified as an accidental injury, and no charges have been filed by police. The incident is being investigated by the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s office and Child Protective Services.

The child is still in the trauma burn unit at CHKD.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc is working to learn more about the child’s condition. Stay tuned for updates.