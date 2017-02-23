Both sides have fair share of defeats in 2017 session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe and the Republican leaders in the General Assembly are both set to claim victory when the 2017 session ends this week.

When the session concludes on Friday or Saturday, both are likely to tout successes they’ve had passing bills dealing with mental health care, the opioid crises, and other issues.

But both sides have had their fair share of defeats, too, as numerous priorities they touted before session began died unheralded deaths.

For McAuliffe, a Democrat, his efforts at reforming criminal justice, campaign finance and gun laws all went nowhere in the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

But Republican leaders struggled too, including efforts on welfare reform and reducing regulatory red tape.

Both McAuliffe and Republicans said they had aggressive agendas and their successes outpaced their failures.