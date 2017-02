YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card.

Authorities say the card was used at a Target on Marquis Parkway as well as in Newport News, James City County.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was seen getting into a silver minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey.

If you recognize her, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stolen Credit Card Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office/Facebook)