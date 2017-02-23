Audience: 16th Annual Heritage Celebration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Eastern Shore Community College and they’re here to tell us about their 16th Annual Heritage Celebration this Saturday.

Eastern Shore Community College’s 16th Annual Heritage Celebration is this Saturday on campus in Melfa from 10:00am-3:00pm Free Admission with “all things Eastern Shore.”

Over 70 exhibitors ranging from artists, carvers, crafters, community organizations and more. Continuous Live Music with ESO Art Center, covering acoustic, gospel, folk, rock and more. Lunch will be served in our Heritage Café, (homemade vegetable beef soup, baked goods and more!)

Kid’s activities, scavenger hunt with nice prize packages, welding demos, antique farm equipment, an alpaca petting zoo, operational amateur radio field station, Coast Guard, and more.

16th Annual Eastern Shore Community College Heritage Celebration

This Saturday from 10am to 3pm

29300 Lankford Highway – Melfa

Free Admission