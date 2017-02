NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was hit by a car Tuesday in Norfolk, according to police.

Spokesman Daniel Hudson says police were alerted to the crash, which happened at 49th Street and Hampton Boulevard, around 7:20 p.m.

Hudson says the driver of a grey Mercedes involved in he crash stayed on scene. The woman sustained injuries classified as non life-threatening.

There is no word on if any charges have been filed.

