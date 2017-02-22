Woman has bank information stolen after men asked to pray with her

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a woman had her bank information stolen after two men asked to pray with her.

On Jan. 21, a woman was approached by two men as she was shopping at the Kmart 5000 block of Victory Boulevard. Authorities say the men asked to pray with the woman and said they wanted to bless her.

The woman later called her bank and discovered someone tried multiple times to use her Visa credit card in the Richmond area. Ultimately, she didn’t lose any money.

The sheriff’s office is looking to identify these two men.

“We definitely want to try to figure out who these two suspects are. Probably not the first time they’ve done this,” said Lt. Dennis Ivey with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. “I think there’s a special place for them if they’re using prayer to try to steal from somebody.”

If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and refer to report #1700253.