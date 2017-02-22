WATCH: Smithfield senior relives incredible, buzzer-beating, game-winner

SMITHFIELD (WAVY) – Every high school athlete dreams of hitting a half-court buzzer-beater to win a playoff game. Keon Tucker lived that dream.

“Greatest moment of my life,” said Tucker, who hit a half-court, game-winner as time expired to beat top-seed Lake Taylor in the 4A region courterfinals. The shot not only kept the Packers’ season alive, not only eliminated last year’s state title runner-up, but catapulted the Packers into the state tournament for just the second time in school history.

“It was amazing,” said Tucker. “I just heaved it up, and when it was in the air, I just prayed it went in.”

Smithfield head coach Richard Pullen called it, “the most phenomenal moment of my coaching career.

“Especially with what was at stake.”

Because of that shot, the Packers are now in position to bring home the school’s first ever state title in any sport. Luck or destiny?

“After I made that shot, I felt like this is our year,” said Tucker. “I feel like we should go get it this year.”