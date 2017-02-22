Virginia Beach City Schools bus drivers excited about potential pay raise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach school bus drivers have been petitioning for a raise and now, it may happen.

In Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence’s budget proposal, money has been set aside specifically for bus drivers. Plus, the entire staff will see a two percent salary increase.

A former bus driver says both of these are a step in the right direction.

“Finally, somebody is listening and is taking on the concerns of the drivers,” said Diane Ellis, who was a bus driver with Virginia Beach City Schools for 14 years.

Ellis says many current bus drivers are optimistic, hoping Dr. Spence’s proposal is approved.

“Hopefully now things on the positive side, the drivers can have that more positive feeling, like, ‘Yes, maybe we now are being appreciated,'” said Ellis.

In the budget proposal, $1.1 million has been set aside for the “allocation of additional funds for bus drivers.” A school spokeswoman said that money will go toward equity adjustment, which helps alleviate salary compression. Plus, starting March 1, the money will go toward incentive pay for drivers who pick up extra routes and shifts.

Ellis said, “There has to be that incentive to bring these people in and to keep them. So with the money now, and the things that have been proposed, maybe this will help and hopefully we’ll have a better turnout.”

Virginia Beach officials say bus drivers have had two pay increases since 2006, including a 25 percent raise. They also say the city has the highest starting pay for bus drivers.

Ellis says what’s in the proposal is necessary to keep more drivers in the area. She said, “Hopefully they will go forward with it and they will realize that in the end, this is what these drivers have been asking for the last few years.”

The school board will go through workshops in March. It will head to city council once it is approved.