Two Portsmouth Housing Authority board members resign

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority (PRHA) board members have resigned, 10 On Your Side learned Wednesday.

Joe Haskell and Teresa Gunn both resigned.

These resignations follow a recent city council vote to hold a hearing to remove PRHA board members who have served for longer than six months.

The order applies to five of the seven members.

Flossie Bridgeford, Joe Fleming and Danielle Jones have not resigned and will appeal council’s request on February 28.

Two other members are not required to resign because they are new members.