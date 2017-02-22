Tuskegee University releases recordings of Martin Luther King Jr.

(WPMI) — A speech by the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being heard for the first time in fifty years.

The recordings were preserved by the Tuskegee University archives.

It was only three weeks ago that the recordings of Dr. King, Jackie Robinson, and Muhammad Ali speaking at the university were discovered.

These audio recordings are now available on the Tuskegee University archives repository, along with never-before seen pictures.

You can listen to those recordings on the Tuskegee University website.