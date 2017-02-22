Travel agent pleads guilty to embezzlement charges

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A travel agent accused of booking a bogus trip for Smithfield High School students has agreed to a plea deal.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports Augustine Acheampong pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to 10 counts of embezzlement as a part of a deal.

Acheampong was charged with 65 counts of embezzlement in total, but 55 of those counts were nolle prossed — or withdrawn — as a part of the deal.

Prosecutors had argued that Acheampong took $60,000 from students around the state for a trip to Europe, but cancelled the trip two days before the trip was scheduled to leave.

Acheampong, who is a travel agent out of Northern Virginia, was indicted by an Isle of Wight grand jury in November.

He was also charged with embezzlement in Warren County, Virginia, but those charges were dropped after Acheampong reportedly paid back the money.

Acheampong is set to be sentenced May 31, and faces 1 to 20 years in prison on each charge.

