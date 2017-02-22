Man arrested after leading police on pursuit from Chesapeake to Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Chesapeake into Norfolk.

At 12:15 p.m., officers saw a wanted person behind the wheel at Stalham Road and Parkside Drive. Police tried to pull the silver 2001 Acura over, but the driver fled the scene.

A short pursuit began and went into Norfolk. The suspect hit another vehicle near the intersection of E. Brambleton Avenue and Maltby Avenue. The driver bailed from the vehicle and ran. Officers caught him at 12:22 p.m., after a brief foot pursuit.

No injuries were reported.

Police say 36-year-old Tony Williams, of Portsmouth, has been charged with felony eluding, possession of heroin, possession of a concealed weapon, felony probation violation, three counts of failure to appear, driving with a suspended license and failure to ID.