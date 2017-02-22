Three IHOP employees face assault charges after fight in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police say they have charged three IHOP employees with assault following an altercation at the Richmond Road location earlier this month.

Police say officers were called for a disorderly person around 7:30 a.m. The officers spoke to management, who said that two of her employees got into a verbal argument in the kitchen which turned physical.

A third employee joined in after it became physical.

The three individuals involved were identified as 30-year-old Char Michon Branch Jr. of Newport News, 23-year-old Dietra Danielle Dixon of Newport News, and 30-year-old Raven Desiree Brown of Williamsburg.

Officers obtained warrants and charged all three with assault on February 18. They were served and released on summons the same day.