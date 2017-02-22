Sheriff’s Office: Suspect scams bank out of $1,000 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for a man suspected of scamming a bank out of $1,000.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday that the man in the surveillance photo was wanted in a quick change scam that happened at a Wells Fargo branch in Tabb.

This man reportedly asked a teller to break larger bills into smaller ones, but confused the teller by asking them to change the denominations while they were counting the cash.

Authorities say he ending up scamming the bank out of $1,000 more. The man in the photo has been connected to several other quick change schemes at banks from Richmond to Virginia Beach.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc is working to the learn the latest on the investigation.