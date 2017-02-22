Sen. Kaine meets Pope Francis during visit addressing the global refugee crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – Democratic U.S. Sen.for Virginia Tim Kaine attended a general audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City Wednesday. He then met with the pontiff and Foreign Minister of the Holy See Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

Sen. Kaine is traveling to Vatican City and London this week to participate in discussions focusing on the global refugee and migrant crisis. Wednesday’s schedule included a meeting with the Jesuit Refugee Service to discuss its work with refugees and people seeking asylum.

Sen. Kaine is a Roman Catholic and attended a Jesuit high school.

Friday, Kaine is scheduled to deliver an address at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, titled “The Truman Doctrine at 70.” He will discuss the historical significance of the Truman Doctrine, established in 1947 on the principle that the United States should give support to countries or people threatened by external or internal authoritarian forces. The address will also touch on the future of the transatlantic partnership and the continued importance of America’s leadership role in a changing world, according to a release from Sen. Kaine’s office.

That event will be live streamed at this link.