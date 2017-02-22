Robbery reported at Days Inn in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Days Inn in Newport News was reportedly robbed during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com a robbery was reported at the hotel on Fishing Point Drive around 4:45 a.m. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

This incident is the third reported incident at this particular Days Inn during the month of February.

Police say a man robbed the hotel at knife point on Feb. 7.

Detectives believe this same man is behind multiple robbery or attempted robbery incidents at Jamison Inn and Suites on Feb. 4, an attempted robbery at the Days Inn on Feb. 1 and a robbery of a Yorktown Candlewood Inn and Suites.

Police have not said if Wednesday’s reported robbery is related to these incidents.

