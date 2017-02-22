Rep. Taylor holding final town hall on Eastern Shore

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — After facing residents on the Southside and Peninsula, U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) will hold the final of three town halls Wednesday night on the Eastern Shore.

Taylor saw a contentious crowd Monday night in Virginia Bach. The congressman faced 35 questions across a 90-minute meeting that was emotional and heated at times.

Tuesday night’s town hall in Yorktown was much more peaceful, but Taylor urged people to remain calm.

“Calm is contagious and the opposite is true, as well,” he said.

The town halls have seen constituents bring up questions regarding the Affordable Care Act, the possibility of defunding Planned Parenthood and President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

Wednesday’s town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa.