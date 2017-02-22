Police investigate death of woman reported missing from assisted living home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – At least two agencies are investigating the death of an elderly woman who went missing from an assisted living facility in Elizabeth City.

According to police, a short video clip shows 90-year-old Ruby Whedbee walking outside of the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility Monday around 4 p.m.

Elizabeth City police say they got a call reporting her missing an hour later.

“I remember seeing the police out walking around on the streets, on the back streets, shining lights,” neighbor Tyrek Biggs said.

Biggs lives on a street perpendicular to the facility. He said an officer came to his door asking if he’d seen the missing woman.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Police sent alerts and asked partner agencies to help search. They said Whedbee was found Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. in a wooded area of Pasquotank County, less than a half mile from the facility. A police investigator said it’s a large, privately-owned area.

The news is hard for Biggs to believe.

“She was just a half mile away… Somebody should have seen her,” he said. “Like she just walked out the front door, just left and just got lost. I just couldn’t believe it.”

Heather Hunter, Senior Public Relations Specialist for Brookdale Senior Living Inc., sent 10 On Your Side the following email statement:

Brookdale Elizabeth City offers, through its assisted living license, assistance with activities of daily living while preserving the resident’s independence and freedom of movement. This is a difficult time for the staff and the residents; our residents are like family and this is a loss felt by all. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to this individual’s family in the passing of their loved one. We are unable to provide any further details about the case, as this is still an active investigation. We direct you to the police for further questions.”

10 On Your Side cameras captured investigators back at the facility Wednesday.

In addition to the Elizabeth City Police Department, the Adult Care Licensure Section of the Division of Health Service Regulation and the local department of social services are investigating to find out what happened.