Officials close Perrin River to shellfish harvesting following diesel spill

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Shellfish harvesting has been closed on the Perrin River after sunken boat spilled 20 gallons of diesel fuel earlier this week.

The Virginia Department of Health announced the closure Tuesday, citing a “large petroleum sheen” that was reportedly seen on the surface going downstream to the mouth of the river.

Officials say shellfish in the area may have been exposed during the diesel spill, and are “unacceptable for consumption.”

The closure is scheduled to last until March 8, 2017.

Officials say they will be monitoring the shellfish and water quality to determine when the area can be reopened.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.