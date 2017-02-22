ODU Rokerthon 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you were watching the today show before tuning in to the Hampton Roads Show, you may have heard Al Roker talking about how he’s hitting the road to break his own record. It’s called Rokerthon 3! It is a cross-country, marathon weather broadcast, non-stop from all 50 states.

This year’s run will feature stops at college campuses across the country to see what school has record-breaking school spirit. Tuesday, the ODU students and Big Blue rallied in front of the Webb Center to invite Al to Monarch Nation for Ice Cream and Cake.