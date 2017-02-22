Norfolk Sheriff’s Office appoints first LGBT liaison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office has appointed its first LGBT liaison, Lieutenant Meryah Breeden. Corporal Xavier Kent will support her as the assistant LGBT liaison.

On top of their day-to-day duties, Lieutenant Breeden and Corporal Kent will represent interests of the LGBT community to leaders of the sheriff’s office and will serve as spokespeople for the sheriff’s office to local LGBT groups.

“We want to make sure our staff understands that they are fully supported if they want to attend events or volunteer for things that maybe in the past they didn’t feel comfortable doing. As an organization, we have their backs,” Lieutenant Breeden said.

Hampton Roads Pride has agreed to provide assistance and resources to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office if needed.

“In any workplace, anytime you can make any effort to be more inclusive, you’re going to create an environment where people will be more likely to stay or want to join,” Michael Berlucchi, President of Hampton Roads Pride said. “We are beyond excited to have their commitment to equality and for their service to the community.”

Sheriff Joseph Baron hopes that sheriff’s office employees will feel comfortable at work by making Lieutenant Breeden and Corporal Kent available to staff.

“No one should have to check his or her identity at the door,” Sheriff Baron said.

“I feel like I’m part of a family here. I know that if I pick up the phone and call one of my coworkers, whether I’m gay or straight, they’ll have my back,” Corporal Kent said.