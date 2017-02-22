Newport News police chief to address task force in news conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport Police Chief Richard Myers on Wednesday is expected to address a recent pattern of crimes as well as a task force designed to reduce violence.
Myers’ address will be his fourth news conference of 2017.
He announced the creation of a task force last October that would target neighborhoods police say have become hot spots for violence.
In a news conference earlier this month, Myers noted that the city has seen more than 100 weapons-related offenses since the beginning of 2017
“It has become almost normalized for people to carry handguns or have easy access to them,” Myers said in the Feb. 8 news conference.
Myers has also used the news conferences to update the public on ongoing investigations. He is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters.
