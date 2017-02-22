Naval Station Norfolk commanding officer visits Tarrallton Elementary

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Capt. Doug Beacher, commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk, visited Tarrallton Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 17.

Every grade, from kindergarten to fifth grade, presented a banner with 100 items each to Beaver as part of a 100th day of school event — and to commemorate Naval Station Norfolk’s 100th birthday.

“Being afforded the opportunity to come to Tarrallton Elementary to speak about Naval Station Norfolk celebrating 100 years of service and correlating it to 100 days of school has been an honor,” said Beaver. “All the students, faculty, and volunteers did such a great job at putting this event together, I was very impressed. We will display the banners with honor.”

Angela Manning, a school volunteer, helped create the banners presented to Beaver.

“The teachers selected the theme of their banner; the kids colored, put their name on the item, and we placed them on the banners,” she said. “The kids were super excited to learn that the banners they helped create were going to be hung up at Naval Station Norfolk.”

Two presenters from each grade spoke about the history of the base and Beaver’s career.

“As parents, we try to incorporate the history of the state into our children’s lives,” said Casie McNamer, Tarrallton volunteer. “Being stationed here in Virginia with such a rich history really adds to their education.”