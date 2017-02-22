Man robbed at gunpoint on Piccadilly Loop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night in York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 2000 block of Piccadilly Loop.

The victim said he was walking from the gym at Washington Square when he was approached from behind by a man with a black handgun. The suspect demanded money, but the victim didn’t have any. The suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and told the victim to run.

The victim wasn’t hurt.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a light skinned black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.