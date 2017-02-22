In the Kitchen: Fennel Pollen Dusted Rockfish

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Pollen is a favorite of bees and also Chef Dan Elinan when it comes to putting the right amount of fennel flavor on his rock fish. The main ingredient rests on a bed of seasoned grits, is topped off with pan roasted vegetables, and the finishing touch is a slightly spicy shrimp butter and white wine sauce.

Both “Catch 31” and “Salcia” are inside the beautiful ocean front Hilton hotel and both restaurants are participating in Virginia beach restaurant week.

Catch 31 & Salacia

3001 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

HiltonVB.com

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

Through Sunday!

VBRestaurantWeek.com

#VBRW2017

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.