Hampton police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect of robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have identified the man who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo earlier this month.

Albert Wilcott Hatcher is wanted on charges of robbery and use of a fire arm in commission of a felony. Police say Hatcher is considered armed and dangerous.

The robbery in question happened Feb. 18 at a Wells Fargo branch off Coliseum Drive, near Peninsula Town Center. Police say responding officers found that someone had robbed the bank at gunpoint.

Police on Wednesday named Hatcher as a suspect in the robbery.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about Hatcher or his whereabouts.