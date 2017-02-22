Group questioning Trump gains popularity; Trump supporters plan march

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Long lines have greeted Congressman Scott Taylor at three town hall meetings this week, and at least one so-called “progressive” group has turned out in force to talk about the issues peculating in Washington.

Indivisible 757 is the local chapter of the national Indivisible movement. The Indivisible website says its “a practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda.”

Robin Kessler and Ron Roe, who live in Virginia Beach, are two of the people leading the Facebook page that has a following of more than 1,200.

“We are looking for people who support our values,” said Roe. “This is a support group. This is a place where people who are very concerned, fearful, hoping things will be different, can come together and support each other.”

Roe says hundreds of people from the group attended Taylor’s town hall meetings in Virginia Beach on Monday and in York County on Tuesday. Both meetings got heated at times, with people in the audience screaming and booing at Taylor’s responses.

The outrage has been echoed at other town halls across the country, which prompted President Donald Trump to tweet: “The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!”

Kessler doesn’t deny being a liberal activist.

“Whatever label you want to put on that, Mr. Trump, that’s up to you,” she said. “We are just American citizens who have a right to vote and want our questions answered and want our voices heard.”

Scott Presler, a Trump supporter, held a sign outside Monday’s town hall at Kempsville High School. He says there’s no reason for the American people to feel afraid.

“I think Trump’s rhetoric is blown out of proportion,” said Presler. “He just wants what’s best for the American people, and let’s start at home. Charity starts at home.”

Presler believes the president has kept his campaign promise to put America first.

“We are having hundreds of thousands of jobs coming back to our country, from China and Mexico,” said Presler. “I think the American people should be happy.”

Indivisible 757 says they do vet people before accepting them into their closed group on Facebook, but the organizers wouldn’t elaborate on any requirements or stipulations.

Presler says he’s organizing a pro-Trump march, March4Trump, on March 4 at Mount Trashmore Park at noon.