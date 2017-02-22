Eunice man arrested after being found in hollowed-out couch

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) James Rozas, Jr., 28, of Eunice was arrested on multiple counts, including simple escape and illegal possession of stolen firearms

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, “On February 17, 2017, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received information on the location of a fugitive spotlighted on Crime Stoppers. Sheriff’s Deputies, along with officers from the Eunice City Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s K-9 Unit arrived at 227 Patton Eunice Louisiana to capture the fugitive.”

Rozas was wanted for vehicle theft in Acadia Parish and by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office for resisting an officer, simple escape, violation of protective order. Rozas had eluded deputies on several occasions after tips were received on his whereabouts.

During the search of the home, officers uncovered a trap door in one of the closets that Rozas had cut into the floor allowing him to escape on the other occasions. Officers continued the search and apprehended Rozas hiding under a couch he had hollowed out. Officers

recovered three stolen firearms from the home that were stolen in Acadia Parish. Rozas is a convicted felon and was also charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted felon.