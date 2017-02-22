Residents continue pushing back against proposed juvenile justice center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Citizens in Deep Creek continue to push back against a proposed juvenile justice center.

On Wednesday, residents weighed in at a fourth and final public meeting hosted inside the Deep Creek Middle School cafeteria.

“I want to see Deep Creek improved. This is not an improvement to me,” said Kathy Miller, who stood outside with a petition. “I’m hoping to hit every neighborhood.”

According to city officials, the center would include two facilities – a juvenile detention center run by the city, and a juvenile correctional center run by the state.

Bob Geis, Deputy City Manager, said that the city’s current juvenile detention center in Great Bridge is aging and needs to be replaced.

“It was built in 1961,” he said. “It’s really expensive to maintain now so the city of Chesapeake needs to get a new facility.”

The land they’re eyeing for the development is an 11-acre lot on South Military Highway, which the city already owns.

“This is great for the taxpayers in the city of Chesapeake because we’re gonna get a brand new facility for a lot less than if we were building on our own,” he said. “We’re gonna get 200 brand new state jobs here in Deep Creek.”

But nearby residents want to see the development happen in a less residential area. The property is close to schools, homes, and businesses. They fear what could happen if an inmate were to escape.

“You have a gun store right down there,” said Richard Digiovanni, a lifelong resident and business owner.

“How can anyone tell ya that’s not gonna happen?” said Miller. “Because it does happen… our fear is for our children.”

Geis said that an inmate has never escaped from the current juvenile detention center.

“There’s been zero issues,” he said. “So we’re expecting that same record to continue. It’s going to be safe and secure. The city won’t allow it to be anything but safe and secure.”

Digiovanni is also concerned about the center hurting property values. Geis claims that never occurred in Great Bridge.

City council is expected to vote on the development within the next couple of months. If the development is approved, construction could begin this year and be complete by early 2020.

For more information on the proposal specifics, the city has launched a FAQ page.