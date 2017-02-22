Currituck commissioners vote to ban solar farms

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to ban future development on solar facilities.

The county officials confirmed the vote to 10 On Your Side, noting that the county will not be accepting application for anymore solar projects.

Officials say one solar project has been completed, while another is still under construction. That project will be still allowed to be allowed to operate within the county.

