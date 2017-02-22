Chesapeake community ends contract with security firm following fatal shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake community has ended a contract with a private security firm following the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old man.

Billy Rudolph with the River Walk Community Association confirmed to 10 On Your Side Wednesday that their contract with Citywide Protection Services, Inc. was terminated Tuesday.

Jiansheng Chen was shot and killed by a security guard in late January outside of the community’s club house.

Johnathan Cromwell, the guard accused in the shooting, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Cromwell was employed by Citywide Protection Services. Andrew Sacks, an attorney for the company, has said that Cromwell acted in self-defense when he shot Chen.

Family members claim the 60-year-old did not speak English and was playing the popular smartphone game Pokemon Go at the time of the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

