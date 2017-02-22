Attorney of man accused of killing estranged wife withdraws bond hearing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney of a Virginia Beach man accused of killing his estranged wife on Valentine’s Day withdrew from a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Joseph Merlino III was set to appear before a judge to find out if he would be granted bond. Merlino, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Ellie Tran.

Defense attorney Richard Doummar said he decided to withdraw Wednesday because he is waiting for more scientific evidence to come in before he reschedules a bond hearing.

Doummar said this could take anywhere from two to three weeks.

Tran reported to police on Valentine’s Day that she was attacked in her driveway, but could not name her attacker. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and passed away the next evening.

Merlino was identified as the suspect of the attack and was arrested in Lunenberg, Virginia. He was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports that around 30 friends and family members were outside and inside the court Wednesday — holding up pictures and flyers that said “no bail.”

A date for a preliminary hearing in this case is expected to be determined March 7.

