Amelia Ortega appointed acting Norfolk treasurer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk judge has appointed Amelia Ortega as the city’s acting treasurer amid Anthony Burfoot’s recent suspension.

10 On Your Side has learned that Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. appointed Ortega, who is listed online as the city’s chief deputy treasurer, Wednesday morning.

A judge last week ruled in favor of a petition to suspend Burfoot until the appeals process is completed.

Burfoot was found guilty of six federal charges, including wire fraud and perjury, in a jury trial last December. Defense Attorney Andrew Sacks has filed several motions challenging the verdict, and requesting a new trial.

Sacks said last week that he had planned to file a motion to stay the suspension, pending the opportunity to file paperwork with the Virginia Supreme Court.

Burfoot’s suspension took effect at 5 p.m. on Monday.

