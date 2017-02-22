Alert issued for missing senior believed to be in danger

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A senior alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man out of Wytheville, who is believed to be in danger.

Virginia State Police issued an alert Tuesday night for James Lovett, who was reportedly Sunday, Feb. 19, around 9:30 a.m. in Bristol, Virginia.

He was reportedly wearing a blue checkered long-sleeve shirt, blue checkered long pants, blue checkered jacket and tan loafers before he went missing.

Police say Lovett is without medication that he needs. Lovett is believed to be driving a black 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis with Tennessee plates 578-GSV.

Call State police at 276-228-3131 if you see Lovett or have information of his whereabouts.