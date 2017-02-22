A Divine Culture, Fashion & Musical Theatre Are All In Hampton Roads!

Saturday, February 25th : Trashion Show @ Lynnhaven Mall

Fabulous outfits modeled using nothing but creativity and recycled materials. You’ll see recycling taken to a whole new level this weekend at the Trashion Show. Five schools from across Virginia Beach will strut their designs made with recycled and discarded materials on the runway.

The ‘Junk to Funk’ décor is all created by local students who’ve teamed up with Lynnhaven River NOW. The high-energy fashion show is free for all to attend this Saturday at Lynnhaven Mall’s center court.

See who will walk away with the coveted design trophy Saturday from 1 – 7 p.m.

Friday, February 24 – Sunday February 26 : Hello, Dolly! @ Sandler Center

This Friday through Sunday you can experience one of the most powerful musical theatre roles ever written for a female lead in Hello, Dolly! Kera O’Bryan stars as the charismatic matchmaker with a big heart who searches for her own ‘happily ever after.’ The turn-of-the-century costumes, magical set designs and classic songs will have audiences feeling like they’ve gone back.

Tickets start at $20 and show times vary by days. Visit hrscene.com for more details.

Tuesday, February 28 & March 1 : Shen Yun @ Chrysler Hall

This coming Tuesday and Wednesday you won’t want to miss your chance to experience a divine culture. Shen Yun features classic Chinese dance that showcases over 80 cast members. The dancers for this production begin training in their early teens and it takes about 10 years to officially become a performer in the show. Your jaw will hit the floor within the first five minutes of the production so, DON’T BE LATE!

Catch Shen Yun at Chrysler Hall Tuesday, February 28 & Wednesday March 1. Both show times begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $70.