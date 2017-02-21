Water main break floods Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break in Norfolk has resulted in flood waters for one neighborhood.

Harry Kenyon with Norfolk public utilities says crews were called for the break around 7:30 a.m.

A 20 inch water main broke at Westminster Avenue and Norchester Avenue, in the Chesterfield Heights neighborhood, according to Kenyon.

Images from the area showed water running across neighborhood streets.

Kenyon said 10 homes along Norchester are without water.

Crews have shut down a portion of the broken main, but Kenyon says there is no estimated time of repair.

